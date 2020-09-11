East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… A very nice night ahead as well as our Saturday. A cool morning and a warm afternoon area expected. Not too hot. A weak cold front is scheduled to move through on Sunday which should be scattered showers/thundershowers to the southern sections of East Texas during the afternoon/evening hours. On Monday, a few showers are possible area-wide. Better chances for rain from Tuesday through Friday of next week as tropical moisture moves in from the SE. Some areas of moderate to heavy rainfall are possible on Wednesday and Thursday, but rainfall totals shouldn’t get much higher than 2.00″, but as always, we will monitor it for you. Temperatures should be on the mild side in the mornings and warmer during the afternoon. Mid-week, afternoon high temperatures will be a bit cooler with the clouds and rain. Have a great weekend.