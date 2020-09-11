DPS identifies victim from Tyler in Smith County motorcycle crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person died and two were injured in a motorcycle collision on Thursday evening in Smith County.
According to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety at 5:04 p.m., Troopers responded to a three vehicle fatal crash on FM-850, approximately four miles east of Chapel Hill in Smith County.
The investigators preliminary report indicated that the driver of a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500, Dean Richard Anderson, 58, of Tyler was traveling eastbound on FM-850 and was attempting a left turn into a private drive. At the same time two 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle riders were also traveling east and attempted to pass the truck to the left, in a legal passing zone. Both motorcycles struck the turning truck.
The motorcyclists were identified as Allen Scott Carter, 35, of Tyler who was pronounced dead at the scene. Jessica Micheal Carter, 35, of Tyler was transported to UT-Health – Tyler in critical condition.
Anderson was treated and released at UT-Health – Tyler.
The crash remains under investigation.
