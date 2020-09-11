Chicken and yellow rice bake by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rice has always been a staple in my home, since my dad was raised in South Carolina, where it was more common that potatoes on the table at suppertime. He especially loves yellow rice, which is flavored with saffron, giving it a delicious flavor boost that I love. I used that in this recipe in honor of dad. I hope you like it, too!
Chicken and yellow rice bake
10 ounce package (or two 5-ounce packages, as I found) yellow saffron rice mix
2 or 3 cups of shredded cooked chicken (I used a rotisserie chicken)
10 ounce can of cheddar cheese soup
1/2 to one cup evaporated milk
14 ounce can mixed vegetables, drained (or whatever canned veggies you prefer)
1/2 to 1 teaspoon garlic powder or minced garlic
salt and pepper, to taste or use your favorite seasoning blend, like Tony Chacheres brand.
1 cup shredded cheese for topping (cheddar, Mexican blend, etc.)
Method:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray baking dish with cooking spray.
Cook the rice according to package directions. Place cooked rice into a large mixing bowl.
Stir all ingredients except cheese into the rice, blending well.
Spread mixture into the cooking dish, and bake for 20 minutes. Top with the cup of cheese, and bake for another five minutes, until it’s melted. Serve warm.
