Annual Texas Veteran’s Military and Classic Car Show in Bullard Saturday

"We encourage vets that want to to get their by 8 (a.m.) and they will probably get to ride in one of the military vehicles. This event’s sole purpose if to honor those that served in the United State military. You’ll have vets from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, even current like Desert Storm and Afghanistan vets here. You’ll have World War II planes flying over. You’ll have airborne jumping in. You’ll have a Sherman tank,” Balfay said. "During the day, we’ll honor the vets and talk to them. We have an 80-foot American flag that we’ve set up in the air. And when we do, they sing the Star Spangled Banner.”