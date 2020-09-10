Wood County Sheriff’s Office releases murder victim’s ID

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has released a few more details into a murder arrest made Wednesday.
According to an email from Sheriff Tom Castloo, Timell Tiquan Jones, 23, is charged with murder in the death of Dustin James Thomas, 20. The homicide occurred on County Road 2800 overnight Sept. 6.
Jones was arrested on Stone Street in Mineola and he is being held on a $1 million bond.
Previous story: Man arrested in connection with Wood County murder
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.