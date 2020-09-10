WEBXTRA: East Texas schools reiterate guidelines for fans after UIL warning

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas school leaders are reiterating guidelines for sports fans after a stern warning from the University Interscholastic League earlier this week. Among the ways schools are communicating the UIL warning with fans is Facebook, where Overton ISD posted the guidelines earlier this week.
The district said no one will be admitted to a school event unless they are wearing a mask. Social distancing from non-family members will also be enforced. Masks are to be worn unless the person is actively eating or drinking, and OISD is maintain the 50% seating capacity rule mandated by the UIL.
KLTV 7′s Blake Holland spoke with Overton ISD Superintendent Stephen DuBose for more on what fans need to know.
