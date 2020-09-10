WATCH: Anissa Centers shares new Free Fun for Friday ideas

ETN: Anissa Centers shares more Free Fun For Friday ideas for your family
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 10, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 3:18 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anissa Centers has done more research to find new, fun, and most importantly, free ideas for you to explore this weekend.

I Spy...https://www.highlightskids.com/

WANDS OUT!https://www.wizardingworld.com/

WEBCAM OF THE WEEK! https://explore.org/livecams/currently-live/great-danes-indoor-room-puppy-cam-2

