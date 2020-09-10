WATCH: Anissa Centers shares new Free Fun for Friday ideas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anissa Centers has done more research to find new, fun, and most importantly, free ideas for you to explore this weekend.
I Spy...https://www.highlightskids.com/
WANDS OUT!https://www.wizardingworld.com/
WEBCAM OF THE WEEK! https://explore.org/livecams/currently-live/great-danes-indoor-room-puppy-cam-2
The place for children of all ages to play games and discover new jokes, surveys, answers to science questions, and fun crafts and recipes from Highlights. https://www.highlightskids.com/
Join the Harry Potter Fan Club for free to discover your Hogwarts house, plus sign up to our weekly newsletter & explore our new range of collectible pins.: wizardingworld.com
Explore.org is the world’s leading philanthropic live nature cam network and documentary film channel. Our mission is to champion the selfless acts of others, create a portal into the soul of humanity and inspire lifelong learning. Watch nature unfold live right now! (850 kB)
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.