Tyler nursing facility resumes in-person visitation between residents, family members

“It’s been a lot of hard work getting here. Some of our families have not seen their loved ones for six months. Today was the first time that they got to be in the same space with them without a glass window or something dividing them.” she said. “There were lots of tears. There was confusion because they don’t understand why they couldn’t be touched or held by their family, but the spirit in the building is soaring. Everyone is absolutely elated about what were getting to do.”