Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! A cold front is currently moving through East Texas and is going to give us quite the range in temperatures this afternoon. Our front will likely stall out across our central counties this afternoon/evening, so the western half of East Texas will see upper 70s to lower 80s for highs, while the eastern half of the viewing area will sit in the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. As this cold front slowly creeps through East Texas, showers and isolated thunderstorms will likely develop along and ahead of the front. Severe threat for this afternoon is very low, but at times we could see some heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Our cold front looks to clear most of East Texas by Friday morning as it slowly washes out, and temperatures will be a bit more uniform across the area with most of us waking up in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s before warming into the 80s with a few warm spots in Deep East Texas reaching that 90 degree mark. Scattered showers will be possible on Friday, but should start to quickly dry out by the evening hours so thankfully we aren’t looking at any impacts to any East Texas Friday night football games. Highs start to climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s over the weekend before a second cold front sweeps through on Sunday. This front will drop us back into the middle to upper 80s for the first half of the next work week.