Smith Co. officials to host virtual town hall Thursday centered on November election questions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County officials are looking to answer any questions you have ahead of the General Election in November.
A virtual town hall meeting is being held on the county Facebook page Thursday at 2 p.m.
According to an advisory from the county, “Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, Elections Administrator Karen Nelson, Democratic Party Chairman Michael Tolbert and Republican Party Chairman David Stein will discuss everything you need to know.”
The statement also mentioned specific topics they plan to cover including, “voter registration, mail-in ballots, early voting, polling locations, election dates, safety precautions at the polls, and other important information.”
Click here to join the virtual meeting.
