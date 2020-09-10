San Augustine, Winnsboro set Sept. 18 showdown

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - San Augustine and Winnsboro will face off on Sept. 18 in Longview.
The 2ADI No.4 Wolves has their first two games of the season canceled due to weather. They will play Elkhart this week to open their season.
Winnsboro was set to play Hughes Springs this week, but that game was canceled by Hughes Springs due to COVID-19. The Raiders beat Hooks 42-0 last week and had their opening week game against Pewitt canceled due to COVID-19.
Both teams had bye weeks next week.
Kickoff between the two will be Sept.18 at 7:30 from Lobo Stadium in Longview.
