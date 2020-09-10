One person dead in crash on FM 850 near Arp

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a crash on FM 850 near Arp.
According to Smith County ESD 2 Battalion Chief David Gerald, the initial call came in around 5 p.m. There were three vehicles involved, two motorcycles and another vehicle.
Gerald said there was one fatality, another in moderate condition, and a third in stable condition.
DPS, Smith County ESD 2, the Arp Fire Department, Chapel Hill Fire Department, and Jackson Heights Fire Department all responded to the scene.
DPS is still investigating the crash.
