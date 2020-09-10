Nevada Community steps up to play Spring Hill Panthers after White Oak COVID-19 cancellation

A representative with Spring Hill ISD said in a post on the district site, “As of late last night we have added a game with Nevada Community to be played at Spring Hill. Game time is 7:30. Tickets will go on sale for parents of varsity football players, band, drill team and cheerleaders at 10:00 am this morning and close at 4:30 pm today and be on sale from 8:00 am – 12 noon Friday. ALL OTHER TICKETS WILL BE SOLD AT THE GATE. Students with Athletic Passes and Employees with badges will have to show this at the ticket booth in exchange for a ticket so a count can be kept on attendance. We ask that anyone needing a ticket for the HOME SIDE at the gate come to the North Entrance (near the big student parking lot). There will not be any tickets sold on the south end for the home side, ONLY VISITORS! All tickets are general admission, $5 each.”