Nacogdoches ISD makes significant purchase of quality PPE for employees

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD distributed higher-quality personal protective equipment (PPE) to teachers this week.
State issued face shields are basically plastic, a strip of foam and an elastic band.
“Underneath here, which is where our students are going to be, there’s a possibility droplets will come out,” illustrated Deputy Superintendent Michael Martin.
Nacogdoches ISD has offered the state-issued shields to teachers, but the district also wanted to offer something else to their teachers.
It’s the Z-Shield that covers most of the face, including under the chin.
“You notice it covers from the bottom up. Usually we are taller than our students, so any droplets that come out would hit this shield from the bottom,” said Martin while wearing the face shield.
The design is one teachers, particularly those of younger students, appreciate.
“It helps me work at closer range for them. I just can’t teach from far away. I have to be up close with them,” said second grade teacher Holy Flasowski.
The total cost of the Z-shields was $16,000, according to Martin.
“The bulk purchase of 1,050 shields and little old-fashioned bargaining reduced the going price of $30 per shield to $14”, Martin said.
Some or all the expenditure could b reimbursed by the state. If it isn’t, Martin says the district still feels good about the purchase.
Other PPE purchases include three-sided partitions to protect users.
And for the transportation department sanitizing misters and hand cleaning stations were purchased.
“What we have done is above and beyond even what TEA has recommended,” said Martin.
And very well could be a deciding factor for teachers and students to stay in the classroom.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.