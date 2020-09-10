EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting off with a few showers across the area and a few more are possible this afternoon. The weak cold front will move into East Texas and somewhat wash out over us. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected today with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. As north winds move in, humidity will begin to drop over the next few days. A slight chance for rain continues tomorrow, but chances look slim to none for the weekend. Less humidity this weekend, but still very warm with temperatures near 90 degrees. Slight chances for rain will return to the forecast next week with temperatures expected to be near average in the mid to upper 80s.