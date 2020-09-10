Lufkin ISD explain change in student, school nurse interactions amid COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - School nurses all over have had to adapt in the way they serve students. In Lufkin ISD, Jan Fulbright, Health Services director, will be sharing more on how Lufkin nurses are helping students.
From their primary students to fifth-grade students, if they need to see the nurse they stay in their classroom and the nurse comes to them. Past those grades, the teacher communicates with the nurse to see if it’s best the students come to the nurse’s office, or the nurse goes to them.
The nurses have full PPE gear if they have to see a student who had COVID-19 symptoms.
KTRE 9′s Erin Wides will have more for us this evening on the specific ways Lufkin ISD is managing and how it’s going.
