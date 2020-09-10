Longview man charged with arson in White Oak house fire

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - A man who White Oak police say barricaded himself inside a backyard shed behind a burning home has been charged with arson in that fire.
Cody Wayne Cobb, 35, of Longview, is being held in the Gregg County Jail on a charge of arson intend damage habitat/place of worship, according to online jail records.
The charge stems from a house fire in the 600 block of Doma Street in White Oak. It began about 9:30 Tuesday night when White Oak police were sent to the house for a welfare check.
Residents left the home leaving an armed man inside who refused to come out, according to the White Oak Police Department. Officers on scene could not talk the man into coming out. Around 2 a.m. he went into the back yard and barricaded himself in an outbuilding, according to police.
That’s when police saw smoke coming from the house and White Oak Fire Chief Jimmy Purcell, dash cam rolling, was one of the first firefighters on scene. It became a fire and police incident.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Longview SWAT. The Gregg County Fire Marshal’s Office and the ATF are investigating the fire. Officials believe it started in a front room.
No bond has been sent for Cobb.
