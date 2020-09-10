Hudson ISD superintendent talks low district COVID numbers, unity between districts

“One beautiful thing about Angelina County is that all of our county superintendents, we meet regularly. We work very closely together we communicate regularly and that’s a really a great thing. So we’re constantly helping one another in various areas. I do know, for instance, we’ve got school districts like Lufkin ISD that has really taken on a challenge and has really helped out Wells ISD with food service. And, you know that’s a beautiful thing that we have in Angelina County is that the districts are so willing to help each other out. So I commend Lufkin ISD in the work, what they’re doing for Wells. But we’re all in it to help each other out. So you know, obviously, we’re here and we’ll help other other folks out too,” Webb said.