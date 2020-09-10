Gov. Abbott calls for statewide moment of silence to honor victims of 9/11

“I ask all Texans to hold a moment of silence to honor our fellow Americans who tragically lost their lives and for those who were injured in the horrific terror attacks that took place on September 11, 2001,” said Gov. Abbott. “We also honor the heroic first responders who selflessly rushed toward danger to save lives and help those in need. Today, as we remember one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history, let us also remember the way Americans united in the face of evil. May that unity and love of country continue to be a guiding light for our nation.”