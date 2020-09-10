Gov. Abbott appoints 3 to nursing facility administrators advisory committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) -Gov. Abbott appointed Melinda Mitchell Jones, Hari Namboodiri, and Cathy Wilson to the Nursing Facility Administrators Advisory Committee on Thursday.
The committee provides the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services with recommendations for licensure sanctions and rule changes for the Nursing Facility Administrator Licensing Program.
Melinda Mitchell Jones of Lubbock is a Distinguished Professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s School of Nursing. She is a member of the bar of the U.S. Supreme Court, the Texas State Bar, Lubbock Bar Association, Texas Chapter of the American Association for Nurse Attorneys, the National League of Nursing, and Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society. In addition, she is chairman of the Board for Girl Scouts Texas Oklahoma Plains Council and a member of the Board for Legal Aid Society of Lubbock. Jones received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Baylor University, a Master of Science in Nursing with a focus on administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.
Hari Namboodiri of McAllen is the executive director of Las Palmas Health Care Center. He is a member of the American College of Health Care Executives and the American Health Care Association. In addition, he is the president of the India Association of Rio Grande Valley and serves on the Senior Citizen’s Advisory Board for the City of McAllen. Namboodiri received a Bachelor of Education from the University of Kerala, Master of Arts in Education from the University of Calicut, Master of Social Work from the University of Kerala, and a Bachelor of Law from Government Law College.
Cathy Wilson of Austin is a Culture and Logistics Manager for Holtzman Partners. She is a past board member and treasurer of the Junior League of Austin. She has served in a variety of volunteer positions with the Parent Teacher Association and the Oak Hill Youth Sports Association. Wilson received a Bachelor of Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin.
