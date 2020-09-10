Former Lindale coach accused of relationship with student indicted

Blake Maddox (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)
By Carrie Provinsal | September 10, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 10:56 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a former Lindale ISD coach on a charge of improper relationship between educator and student.

The 241st Judicial District Court grand jury voted to indict Blake Lawson Maddox, 24, of Whitehouse.

According to Lindale ISD, Maddox was acting as an assistant football coach at Lindale ISD on Jan. 28 when the district was alerted of a possible inappropriate relationship with a high school student. Following an investigation, Maddox was arrested on Feb. 4 by the Lindale ISD Police.

The coach is no longer with the district.

