Federal grant funds Permian Basin project on I-20

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has won a federal grant of $25 million to transform an intersection on I-20 and Cotton Flat Road interchange near Midland.
“Improving the infrastructure in the Permian Basin is critical to the movement of people and goods that support the largest source of oil and gas production in this country,” Gov. Abbott said Thursday.
The project is set to demolish the current overpass over I-20 and build a new one so the interstate goes over Cotton Flat Road. This will eliminate the possibility of bridge strikes that caused lengthy traffic delays and posed a serious safety risk. Between 2015 and 2018 there were seven reported bridge strikes at this location. The continued increase in energy activity is creating significant damage to roads from water, sand, equipment, and big trucks, creating a safety issue for all drivers in those areas.
TxDOT announced an investment throughout the Permian Basin over the next 10 years through its Unified Transportation Program. More than $600 million has been approved for the Permian Basin in 2019. The Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation grant came from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. said “Interstate 20 is a vital energy trade corridor not only for Texas but for the entire United States." Senator John Cornyn sent a letter to the U.S. Dept. of Transportation in support of this project.
"This grant will go towards raising the Cotton Flat Road overpass—which has suffered from numerous bridge strikes and has been a safety hazard with frequent traffic shutdowns. I am pleased to see the Trump Administration continue to invest in our local infrastructure, and look forward to the finished overpass,” said Congressman Mike Conaway.
Energy production in the Permian Basin is projected to more than double over the next four years. There is an urgent need to maintain and improve existing rural infrastructure in the area and this grant will help make sure production continues while also easing its impacts on local residents.
