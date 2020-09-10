East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Temperatures vary significantly from NW to SE across East Texas. 60s NW and 80s SE as the cold front slowly, very slowly moves eastward. It should stall later today and wobble around the Eastern sections of ETX for a day or two, then another front is expected to move through on Sunday. Not a lot of cold air with Sunday’s Front, but a chance for showers/thundershowers returns, especially for the southeastern sections of ETX. Moisture is expected to build back over our area by mid-week, increasing our chances for showers and thundershowers by Tuesday. Wednesday looks to be the best chances for rain across much of ETX, but Tuesday and Thursday still have fair chances for scattered showers/thundershowers. Temperatures behind the front on Sunday will cool down just a bit putting lows back into the upper 60s and highs to recover into the middle 80s.