Edgewood man sentenced to 65 months for distributing methamphetamine

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - An Edgewood man has been sentenced to 65 months in federal prison for drug trafficking crimes, the U.S. Attorneys Office announced Thursday.
Timothy Dwayne Henson, 52, pleaded guilty on Jan. 7, 2020, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.
According to information presented in court, on two separate occasions in July 2018, Henson sold methamphetamine during controlled purchases in Van Zandt County. On Sep. 9, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his residence in Van Zandt County and recovered methamphetamine. Henson admitted to being involved in a conspiracy to obtain and distribute methamphetamine, and that he was directly responsible for the distribution of at least 500 grams of methamphetamine. Henson was indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 8, 2018 and charged with federal drug trafficking crimes.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.
