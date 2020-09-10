East Texas Food Bank to distribute free produce Friday at Maude Cobb in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will be distributing free produce Friday morning at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex in Longview.
The distribution will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. It will be a drive-thru produce distribution. Families will need to enter from 300 W. Cotton St. and follow the route and traffic control directions to receive the free produce items.
Walkups will not be accepted, and there are no eligibility requirements or identification needed. Multiple households can ride together. To pick up produce for someone else, a hand-written note from that person with their name, address, permission for you to pick up for them and their signature must be provided. The physical note or a picture of it will be accepted, according to the food bank.
It was originally set for Aug. 28 but was rescheduled due to Hurricane Laura.
The ETFB has been holding regular food distribution events to assist those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
