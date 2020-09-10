East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices higher this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is this week’s look at the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett.
Compared to last week, average prices for all weight class ended between 3 and 5 dollars higher on the front end classes.
The plainer end continues to be under pressure.
Meantime, slaughter cows ended around 4 dollars higher. Slaughter bulls finished a dollar stronger.
Stronger market figures are supported by 22 calf buyers. Moisture is critical to plant winter grazing. So market analysts are continuing to monitor drought conditions in western grazing areas.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.