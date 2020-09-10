Celebration of PATH’s 35th anniversary goes digital, honors Tyler history

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - PATH in Tyler is celebrating 35 years of helping East Texas families. The celebration is being moved to digital platforms because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The weeklong celebration starts Monday, Sept. 14. In previous years, PATH has hosted a luncheon as part of its annual fundraising and awareness event designed to highlight the programs and services it provides.
“PATH is an essential service and we’ve known that a lot more since marchpeople depend on PATH for food pantry, rent and utility assistance as well as assistance with vision and prescriptions coats for kids, blankets, fan in the summer. all of those essential things that help people move forward," said PATH Executive Director Andrea Wilson.
The virtual PATH Week Celebration will include appearances by PATH Executive Director Andrea Wilson on local television programs, live streaming videos, and social media interviews with volunteers, families and individuals who have received PATH services.
The 35th Anniversary PATH Week Celebration will be accessible to the public on PATH’s social media pages.
