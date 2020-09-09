Whitehouse ISD uses ‘clean room’ to stop spread of COVID-19

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse ISD Superintendent Dr. Christopher Moran said nurses with the district have been under a lot of pressure since the school year began but they have stepped up to the plate.
“Our nurses spent a majority of the summer with our administrative team to make sure we have a good plan,” Moran said.
Moran said the schools have a “clean room” in which nurses can evaluate students who are not symptomatic of COVID-19. Those with symptoms are sent home to quarantine.
“It doesn’t allow parents and the kids a lot of flexibility but we leave it to the health professionals,” Moran said.
Moran said the health and safety of students and staff are priority, but academics may be an equal priority.
“Just because we have the coronavirus to deal with, it does not mean we don’t have the high academic rigor for our students,” Moran said. 'We want to make it through the year safely, but also have that high academic standard that Whitehouse has."
