Friday varsity football game between Kaufman and Henderson canceled

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - From Henderson ISD:
Kaufman ISD administrators have chosen to cancel the varsity football game scheduled for Friday night in Kaufman.
Henderson school officials were notified late Wednesday afternoon of the cancellation. Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Phil Castles said he was disappointed, especially for the students.
“I was looking forward to our players getting another chance this Friday to test their skills against another quality team,” said Castles. “After two outings, our players are showing some real improvement. They are healthy and in great shape and I just don’t want them to lose that momentum.”
Castles said he is working on an inter-squad scrimmage for Thursday or Friday to at least give his players some additional time on the field this week.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.