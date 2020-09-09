TEA to track COVID cases in schools

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Education Agency is now requiring public school administrators to submit COVID-19 case counts.
Districts are now required to submit information to the Texas Department of State Health Services when someone in a school district tests positive for coronavirus.
Data released will not have identifiable information. The purpose is to help lawmakers, district administrators, educators and parents to keep those in schools healthy.
In August the TEA said tracking COVID cases would begin this month.
“Having this knowledge and being able to publicly share the accumulated case totals from schools in a single place covering the entire state of Texas will help us to further support the health and safety of all Texans,” the TEA and DHS said in a joint statement last month.
Reporting information can be found here: COVID-19 Support: District Reporting & Data
