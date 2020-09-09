Suspect who allegedly stole Tahoe, fired shots as victim followed indicted in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect who allegedly stole a Chevrolet Tahoe and fired shots at the owner as he followed them has been indicted in Smith County.
Jackson Molina, 18, was indicted on the charge of aggravated robbery by a Grand Jury of the 241st Judicial District Court on Aug. 20. His bond was set at $200,000.
According to law enforcement, a victim’s Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen. The victim later spotted his Tahoe on Loop 49. He followed his vehicle and reported that the suspects were shooting at him as he followed. Tyler Police report the victim’s Tahoe was stolen around 3 a.m. on July 11 in the 5000 block of Paluxy.
The suspects abandoned the vehicle on County Road 2193 near Rhones Quarter Road and fled on foot. Out of five suspects, two were placed in custody on July 11.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.