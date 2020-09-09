REPORT: Baseball World Series to take place at Arlington’s Globe Life Field

ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted Wednesday that the Baseball World Series will be played this year at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
The tweet linked to an article from Bloomberg News. The article says Arlington was chosen partially because of it’s location in the central time zone, which could help maximize ratings.
This would be the second major sporting event to move to Arlington for 2020 in recent days. The 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo was announced to be held in Arlington from Dec. 3 through Dec. 12.
