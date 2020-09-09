Protesters gathered at Gregg County Courthouse call for removal of Confederate statue

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A group of protesters gathered at the Gregg County Courthouse on Wednesday.
They gathered around the Confederate statue on the courthouse lawn, calling for the statue to be removed. Some of the signs seen being held by the protesters read, “Black lives matter”, “Answer our prayers: Take it down” and “The Confederacy is white supremacy.”
In August, Gregg County Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown made a motion to vote on whether to remove the statue. That vote never happened because Brown’s motion was not seconded.
