Pat Mahomes, Deshaun Watson discuss Thursday season opener

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday night, the NFL opens it’s season with a marquee matchup featuring not only two of the league’s top playmakers, but also the highest paid quarterbacks in league history.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson won’t be counting their money, but instead trying to notch that first win of the season. The two met in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Chiefs eventually would win the Super Bowl. It’s a new clean slate.
“They have a lot of great talent around him, he makes a lot of big plays and big games. And so I think I said something to him at the end of the game last year, they were going to have these battles for a long time and two opponents in the same division I mean safe conference in the AFC, I’m sure I’ll play a lot of games against him,” said Mahomes.
It’s not like these two will be on the field at the same time, but leading their teams will be the ultimate battle.
“We’re both trying to be the best quarterback for our team, at least I can speak for myself, I’m trying to be the best quarterback for the Houston Texans, doing my job to the best of my ability and do whatever we can to try to win that game. So that’s my main focus focus on Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans and just doing whatever I have to do to make sure you know, we come out on top on Thursday, it’s gonna be fun it’s gonna be a good one A lot of great players on the field," Watson said.
