East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Mostly Cloudy skies are expected to continue for the next few days with a few showers and isolated thundershowers, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours and mainly on Thursday over the central and eastern counties in ETX. Temperatures will be a bit warmer over the southern sections of East Texas, but temperatures should be fairly close to normal through the upcoming weekend. Best chances for showers/thundershowers will be on Sunday as another cold front moves through our area. We will see a cold front move through late Thursday/early Friday as well. Early next week, the chances for some cooler than normal temperatures will occur…but only a few degrees. Lows should drop into the upper 60s and highs in the middle 80s. We are not expecting any severe weather over the next 7 days, however, a few thundershowers may be on the strong side both tomorrow afternoon and again on Sunday.