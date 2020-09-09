NET Health provides COVID-19 update to Tyler City Council

Contact tracing continues to be an essential tool that is being used to encourage those who have been exposed to the virus to self-isolate and stay home. This helps slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. He reports nearly 24 people are assisting with contact tracing efforts, that includes 12 people from NET Health and other individuals outside of NET Health. Both Smith County and the City of Tyler have provided staffing assistance and office space accommodations for the contact tracing efforts.