NET Health provides COVID-19 update to Tyler City Council

From the City of Tyler
TYLER, Texas - On Wednesday, Sept. 9, George Roberts, CEO of the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health), provided an update on COVID-19 in Smith County to city officials and the public.
On March 13, the first three positive COVID-19 cases in Smith County were reported. As of Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m., there have been 3,437 positive cases reported in Smith County. Currently, of the 3,437 cases, 556 remain active while 2,828 have been reported as recovered and there have been 53 deaths as a result of COVID-19.
“We are in constant communication with the local hospitals,” from George Roberts. “While they remain busy, they are still able to care for their COVID patients. They received outside staffing help from the state, which relieved their staffing strains. We have confidence in their ability to continue caring for all of East Texas.”
Roberts shared that most Smith County schools started the week of Aug. 17 and that close to 65% of students have chosen in-person learning, with 35% of students learning remotely. Schools in Smith County are working closely with NET Health. They are reporting their positive COVID-19 cases and self-isolation numbers daily to their agency.
Contact tracing continues to be an essential tool that is being used to encourage those who have been exposed to the virus to self-isolate and stay home. This helps slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. He reports nearly 24 people are assisting with contact tracing efforts, that includes 12 people from NET Health and other individuals outside of NET Health. Both Smith County and the City of Tyler have provided staffing assistance and office space accommodations for the contact tracing efforts.
“Coronavirus will continue to live among us,” said Roberts. “The best measures you can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is staying home when you’re sick, wearing a mask when in public, social distancing at least six feet away from others not in your household, washing your hands thoroughly and often, and covering your cough and sneezes.”
For a detailed look at daily information being shared about COVID-19 in Smith County, visit www.NETHealthCOVID19.org.