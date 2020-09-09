National Finals Rodeo back in the Texas saddle

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) -Gov. Abbott Wednesday welcomed the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) back to Texas.
A Major Events Reimbursement Program fund of $7.1 million has been established, based on the projected economic impact resulting from increased tax revenue and spending associated with the event.
Arlington and Fort Worth will host the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and the NFR Experience on December 3rd through the 12th.
The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is the season-ending championship event for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association showcasing the very best cowboys, barrel racers, and livestock in the world.
Governor Abbott said “western sports have long been part of the Texas brand, and Texas fans will be thrilled to see these competitors back in the saddle after being bucked off by COVID-19."
George Taylor, chief executive officer of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association said “we are committed to delivering a safe, spectacular event for our fans and we are thrilled to be in Texas for it.”
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the oldest and biggest rodeo-sanctioning body in the world.
