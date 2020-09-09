Mt. Vernon woman dies after 2-vehicle wreck in Franklin County

MOUNT PLEASANT- Texas (KLTV) - A 66-year old Mt. Vernon woman died after trying to avoid a collision six miles north of Mt. Vernon in Franklin County Tuesday morning.
According to a preliminary report on September 8, 2020, at approximately 10:48 a.m. the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were notified of a traffic crash on State Highway 37, about six miles north of Mt. Vernon in Franklin County. The initial investigation indicated that a 2020 Chevrolet 1500 pickup was traveling southbound on State Highway 37 and a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound on State Highway 37.
According to the report from the department for an undetermined reason, the driver of the pickup crossed over into the northbound lane while the driver of the Equinox moved into the southbound lane to try to avoid the collision, but was unsuccessful.
The driver of the pickup was John Ellis, 61, of Little River, Texas he was taken to a hospital in Tyler with critical injuries.
The driver of the Equinox was Judy Deal, 66, of Mt. Vernon and she died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation and no additional information is currently available.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.