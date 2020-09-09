Man fatally shot after stabbing Texas officer identified

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A shoplifting suspect who was fatally shot after authorities said he stabbed a San Antonio police officer in the face and a supermarket loss prevention officer in the head has been identified.
The San Antonio Express-News reported Monday that the Bexar County medical examiner’s office had identified the suspect who was fatally shot Friday as 61-year-old Major Carvel Baldwin. The medical examiner’s office said Baldwin, who was Black, died from a gunshot wound.
The police officer who was stabbed was identified Saturday as Corey Rogers, a four-year veteran.
Police said he has since been released from the hospital.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.