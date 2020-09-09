Man charged in connection with 2017 stabbing death in Rivercrest

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man has been charged in connection to the 2017 stabbing death of a man in Rivercrest.
According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received information into the death of Franklin Donald Cox. During the investigation, they went to Missouri to interview the suspect, Dustin Combs.
According to a Facebook post, Combs confessed to killing Cox and a murder warrant was issued for his arrest.
Combs is in jail in another state.
According to a press release, ACSO deputies and detectives responded to the 500 block of Joe Bynum Road in Rivercrest in the morning of March 24 in connection to a body that had been found. The press release stated that the body of Cox was found outside his home.
“Foul play is strongly suspected,” a previous press release stated. “In order to preserve the integrity of the evidence and the investigation, no further information will be released at this time. An autopsy has been ordered, and the investigation is continuing.”
