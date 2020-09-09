Man accused of making bomb threat during Zoom lecture

Man accused of making bomb threat during Zoom lecture (Source: University of Houston)
By Associated Press | September 9, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT - Updated September 9 at 10:53 AM

HOUSTON (AP) - A man has been arrested after being accused of making a bomb threat against the University of Houston during a Zoom lecture.

Ibraheem Ahmed Al Bayati made his initial court appearance Tuesday in federal court in Houston. Federal authorities allege Al Bayati joined a Sept. 2 university lecture on Zoom and interrupted it by saying, “What does any of this have to do with the fact that UH is about to get bombed in a few days?”

A criminal complaint states the 19-year-old U.S. citizen told investigators the incident was a joke devised by him and a friend.

