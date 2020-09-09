Harrison County raid turns up drugs, illegal gun, 2 arrests

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were arrested after a search warrant in Harrison County turned up drugs, a prohibited weapon, and a stolen firearm, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday September 9, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team members executed a search warrant at 298 Hays Rd in Marshall. The search warrant was issued as result of an investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office narcotic Investigators.
The search warrant was served without incident and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of approx. 30.9G of Methamphetamines, prescription pills, a prohibited short-barrel shotgun and the recovery of a stolen firearm out of Henderson.
Two arrest were made at the location. Brandi Rushton, 37, of Marshall and Calvin Manning, 40, of Marshall. Both are booked into the Harrison County Jail for Possession of controlled substance PG 1> = 4G<200G, Prohibited Weapon, Theft of a Firearm, two counts of Poss. of Dangerous Drugs.
The sheriff’s office said this is an ongoing investigation.
