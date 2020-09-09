Gregg County fire marshal, ATF investigate house fire in White Oak

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - Update: At least one person is displaced after an early morning house fire in the 600 block of Doma Street in White Oak.
The White Oak Fire Department responded to the fire about 2 a.m., according to White Oak Fire Chief Jimmy Purcell.
The fire was so hot a neighbor was concerned her house might catch fire. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading and eventually put it out.
Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore and the ATF are aiding in the investigation to determine what caused the fire.
The Red Cross was on scene to offer the resident any aid she may need.
