Floydada farmer says pumpkin crop will survive cold front and rain, but cotton can be more complicated

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s pumpkin harvest season and a Floydada farmer is working hard to pick his crop but says the current cold front and rain expected to last for more than a day, may put a dent in his road, but says he will get the job done.
Tim Assiter of Assiter Punkin Ranch in Floydada says the rain could bring mud, which makes his job tough and can even take away a small percentage of the short time they have to harvest the crop.
“[With] rain, we just cannot get our mechanical things in the field...the tractors and trailers...and when they come out of the field, they’re going to be muddy and the pumpkins, they’re going to have to be washed like if they’re going to a store.”
Tim says the cold temperatures could be beneficial for those purchasing pumpkins in stores this year because the temps will keep them in good shape for shipping and shelf-life. He says a freeze, however, would have been harmful. He says the job must continue, no matter what.
“We won’t get nearly enough out in the next couple of hours,” said Assiter. “We have several semis that are heading out to Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio and those areas and when you’re talking semis, it’s going to take a while to get them out of the field.”
Assiter also grows cotton and says the effects of the colder weather and rain on the crop depends on how the cotton is grown, explaining dry-land cotton is already having a hard time growing with a lack of rain this summer and the rain could damage what’s already there.
“It could hurt the quality if it leaves stains in the cotton before it goes to the gin. As it stains it, it lowers the quality.”
After speaking to his agronomist, Tim says most of the irrigated cotton will be fine since temperatures are expected to bounce back up in a couple of days, adding the more mature bulbs on those irrigated plants are probably going to make the seed.
For families to enjoy, The Assiter Punkin Ranch will open September 15 through October 31 8AM-6PM and Monday through Saturday and Sunday 1AM-6PM.
