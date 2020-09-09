Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online

HOUSTON (AP) - The millions of American youngsters returning to online classes Tuesday are facing technical glitches and other headaches that have plagued remote learning since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The problems are testing the patience of students and teachers alike and forcing parents to juggle full-time jobs with side gigs as a teacher’s aide and technical support person. Summer breaks gave districts time to iron out kinks that cropped up when the coronavirus forced them to cobble together a remote learning plan.
But the new school year already has brought back some of the same problems.
One major online technology provider reported that a surge in usage caused some sites to temporarily stop working.
