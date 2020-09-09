Affidavits: East Texas gang members linked to April murder in Kilgore

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Arrest affidavits reveal more about the arrest of several gang members in the Kilgore area, and link some of them to an unsolved murder.
The affidavits obtained by KLTV 7 include more details about the raid conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at a home on Stone Road in Kilgore. The affidavits claim the home belonged to the man who police say is the ringleader, Michael Wilson, 32. The affidavits allege the eight men charged are all members of the ’59 Bounty Hunter Bloods' gang.
The raid was conducted in the early morning hours of Sept. 1 involving local and federal law enforcement. Authorities seized several vehicles, ledgers, and drugs, along with close to $24,000 in cash, according to police.
The affidavits reveal a link to the fatal shooting of Gregory Williams along Kilgore’s North Street in April 2020. Williams was shot multiple times, according to police. Witnesses said the suspect fled the scene.
The newly obtained arrest documents claim video surveillance from the day after the murder shows Michael Wilson at a home on Parkwood Drive, west of Kilgore, holding a mop. The video also shows Kevin Ross Tinney Jr. using a rag to wipe down a glass doorway that Wilson used the following the night of the murder, according to court documents.
Investigators believe Wilson and Tinney were likely using the rag to ‘tamper, fabricate, or conceal evidence’ in connection with the murder. The mop and rag were later found partially burned.
The documents also state that Wilson’s clothing in the video is consistent with descriptions from witnesses at the scene.
Searches at the Parkwood Drive home led officers to powder and crack cocaine, along with cash believed to be collected during drug sales. Photos of the items discovered are included in the court documents.
According to Kilgore Police Chief Todd Hunter, the evidence gathered so far is a “treasure trove” into this gang, including more than 40 cell phones. He says as investigators continue to go through the items, he believes additional warrants will be issued.
For now, all of the suspects remain in jail with either high bonds, like Wilson’s $1.5 million bond, or no bond at all.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.