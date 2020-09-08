‘You Count East Texas’ holds event to get people to fill out 2020 Census

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - You Count East Texas is a Tyler committee working toward getting people to fill out the 2020 US census.
Organizers told us more about how each person’s response impacts government, schools and even fire stations.
Every decade, officials ask residents to fill out the census for an official population count. Chair of the Complete Count Committee, Nancy Rangel, explains how participating in the survey benefits communities.
“The reason why is that census data allows for other platforms to know there has been growth in this region or in this area within a community, so we know now, do we need to add a new school do we need to add another fire department? So those are the types of things that the census does for us.”
Rangel says people are asked questions about where they live and how many people live with them.
“The data is safe and is secure. And we want everyone that is worried or discouraged on not completing it, fill it out because the data is safe and it’s not shared with any other federal agencies.”
As we get closer to the September 30 deadline, Rangel shares what the response data looks like so far.
“For example, the city of Tyler we’re at 60%, and to give you an example, in 2010 we were at 66% on self-response rate.”
Language options are available and there is also a census representative that can answer questions.
“What census data does, it forms our future for the next ten years. If you have children or families in your home, all of that data that you provide on the census form is compiled and all of that data is utilized so that funding can be distributed within our region.”
Census data will be used for drawing congressional districts. That deadline is next April.
You Count East Texas will be holding events until September 12. Here is a list of those times and locations:
Sept. 9: Faith and Church Community Partners
Sept. 10: East Texas Immigrant Advocacy Resource Center, 3201 W NW Loop 323, 10am-2pm.
Sept. 11: KVNE, La Fuzion, 7695 Old Jacksonville Hwy, 10am-2pm.
Sept. 12: City of Tyler “Hit the Bricks” Downtown Square, 10am-2pm.
For more information on the Census, click here.
