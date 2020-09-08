Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny skies with scattered showers possible this afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Today will be another warm but beautiful mostly sunny day. We will start out in the muggy lower 70s before temperatures quickly warm into the lower 90s during the heat of the day. Scattered showers and a few isolated thundershowers will be possible throughout the afternoon and early evening hours before skies dry out overnight. We’ll see a bit more cloud cover tomorrow as well as slightly cooler afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. The first of two cold fronts sweeps through East Texas on Thursday and will keep our afternoon highs mainly in the upper 80s through the rest of the week, although a few warm spots could reach near 90 degrees. Cold front number two arrives later on Sunday and looks to bring in some slightly cooler air back into East Texas with afternoon highs expected to sit close to the middle 80s for the first couple days of the next work week. Scattered rain chances persist throughout each and every afternoon of the 7 Day forecast, with slightly better chances for showers and a few thundershowers on Thursday and Sunday as both cold fronts move through.