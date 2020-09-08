Thief nabs $15K worth of fishing equipment from tournament fisherman in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man in town for the Bassmaster tournament on Lake Sam Rayburn reported an equipment theft.
The unidentified fisherman, who is from out of state, reported an estimated $15,000 worth of fishing equipment was stolen from his truck on Monday.
Lufkin police say his wife noticed the equipment missing after she stopped at several Lufkin-area stores. She believes the theft occurred at either Walmart or Academy because she parked at the back of the parking lot at both locations. The fishing gear was taken from the couple’s blue 2004 Chevy ¾ ton pickup with matching camper on the back.
Lufkin police are working with management at both stores to retrieve parking lot video which will hopefully identify the suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.