Smith County constable reappointed after opponent found ineligible to serve

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Smith County constable who was defeated in a May runoff election was reappointed to the position Tuesday after his opponent was found ineligible to serve.
Smith County commissioners reappointed Bobby Garmon as Precinct 1 Constable during a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday morning. The decision was made after the eventual winner of the election, Curtis Traylor-Harris, was found ineligible to serve the position.
Judge Nathaniel Moran said Traylor-Harris was ineligible for the appointment because he had not lived in Smith County for six months before his appointment. Moran added that the eligibility rules differ between applying for election and being appointed to the position.
The race for Precinct 1 was hotly-contested and included Garmon suing another candidate, Willie Mims, over the validity of signatures on Mims' petition for candidacy. A judge would eventually order a May 26 runoff between Garmon and Traylor-Harris after Mims was declared ineligible by the court.
Garmon was originally appointed by the Smith County Commissioners Court to take over the role vacated by Constable Henry Jackson when Jackson was suspended and sent to prison in Dec. 2017. Garmon will serve as Precinct 1 Constable for four years.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.